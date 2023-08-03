×
Tags: russia | ukraine | war | infrastructure | attacks | catastrophe | crisis

Zelenskyy: Russia Aims to Create Global Food Catastrophe

Thursday, 03 August 2023 06:19 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Russia's attacks on port infrastructure showed Moscow was intent on creating a "global catastrophe," with a crisis in food markets, prices and supplies.

"For the Russian state, this is not just a battle against our freedom and against our country," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Moscow is waging a battle for a global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to collapse, they need a price crisis, they need disruptions in supplies."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


