Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Ukraine: Fighting in Donetsk Region, Frontline Tense

Friday, 09 June 2023 07:22 AM EDT

Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said on Friday the situation on the frontline was tense and heavy fighting was concentrated in the Donetsk region in the east.

"The situation is tense on all areas of the front," Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app. "The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivsky and Mariinka directions, heavy fighting continues."

She said the Ukrainian troops were repelling the Russian attacks. Reuters was unable to verify the situation non the battlefield.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


