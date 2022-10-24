UN Office: More Than 6,400 Civilians Killed in Ukraine's War With Russia

On the eight-month anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports that more than 6,400 civilians have been killed in Ukraine.

Also, the OHCHR estimates nearly 9,800 other civilians in Ukraine have been injured from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict.

Officials concede the above numbers could be "considerably higher," given the lack of resources for monitoring casualties in the heat of battle.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded" — more than 16,150 combined — "were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles, and air strikes," OHCHR said in its Monday report.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration.

"This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties," read the OHCHR statement.

According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office, at least 430 children have died in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with nearly double that number (820 children) suffering injuries.

These figures are also not final, according to the Prosecutor General, since "work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories."

As Newsweek reports, the highest number of child casualties (killed/injured) have been reported in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

On Saturday, Newsmax chronicled the Russian troops' latest assault on Ukraine territories, with at least 12 missiles pounding energy facilities (and other infrastructure centers) and causing an electricity blackout in different regions.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian attacks occurred on a "very wide" scale.

According to reports, Russian occupation authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson urged civilians to leave immediately, citing what they called a "tense" military situation.

The Ukrainian military countered, by saying it was making gains in forcing Russian troops southward through the Kherson region, resuming control of at least two villages the Russians had previously abandoned.