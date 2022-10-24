Russia Only Creating 'Illusion' in Kherson of Evacuation

Russia is reportedly creating an "illusion" of retreat by evacuating civilians from Kherson, a key Ukrainian regional capital now under Moscow's control.

Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine's military intelligence arm, told the online news outlet Ukrainska Pravda that as Ukrainian forces advance on Kherson, Russia is moving out cash, Russian-installed authorities, and injured people — and moving in military resources.

"They are conducting this crazy information campaign that 'we care about people' and so on," Budanov told the outlet, The Hill reported.

"That is, they create the illusion that everything is gone. And at the same time, on the contrary, they bring new military units there and prepare the streets of the city for defense."

Russia has controlled Kherson — a key port city along the Dnieper River — for months, The Hill reported, noting it's one of four Ukrainian regions Moscow illegally annexed in early October.

At the same time, however, Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in the south, setting up a battle over the city that once had a population of about 280,000 residents.

Kherson is the only regional capital Moscow captured in its invasion, The Hill added.

Budanov told the Ukrainian news outlet he thinks Kyiv will retake Kherson by the end of the year — a victory that would be a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Hill reported.

Last week, Gen. Sergey Surovikin, the newly installed commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, said "difficult decisions" may have to be made in Kherson, adding that Russian officials would "preserve the lives of the civilian population and our military personnel as much as possible."

"He prepares the groundwork so that, if a decision is made to surrender the city, or they will simply be kicked out, the groundwork will be prepared and somehow smooth it all out," Budanov told Ukrainska Pravda of Surovikin's remark, The Hill reported.

"But at the same time, I cannot tell you that right now they are fleeing from Kherson," Budanov continued. "No, there is no such thing."



Branislav Slantchev, a professor of political science at the University of California, San Diego, has said they have seen the Russians simultaneously evacuating military assets and moving troops in, The Hill reported.

"The troops positioned there are supposed to be among the better ones that they have," Slantchev said, The Hill reported. "And so what they seem to be doing, they're moving out, saving these troops and equipment. And they're just rushing [national guard] troops, these recently mobilized people and things like this to the frontlines to hold the front while the evacuation can be completed."

Ukraine has accused Russia of preparing to blow up a dam that could flood the city, citing evidence of mines at the facility. Budanov told Ukrainska Pravda the mines have existed since April, The Hill reported.

"It is partially mined, that's true," he said. "Well, it is very difficult to evaluate the stupidity of Russians with some logic."