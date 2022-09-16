×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | war | putin | us | britain | manpower

Report: Russian Army Facing 'Increasingly Severe' Manpower Shortages

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 16 September 2022 04:36 PM EDT

The British Ministry of Defense claims that Russian troops are encountering "increasingly severe" challenges with manpower along the front lines, as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war approaches seven months.

Here's a capsule review of the Defense Ministry's Friday intelligence report:

  • Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked Russian private military company, has been conducting a campaign to recruit Russian convicts for service in Ukraine. Prisoners have been offered commutation of their sentences, "as well as cash incentives."
  • There's a BBC-verified video of Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin making a recruiting pitch to prisoners. Prigozhin emphasized he's seeking "fighters for assault units."
  • Russian military academies are shortening the graduation timelines of cadets so they'll be ready for battle in Ukraine at an earlier juncture.
  • Russia's manpower challenge has become "increasingly severe." The acceleration of the cadet officers' training, and Wagner's demand for assault troops, suggest "two of the most critical shortages within the military manning crisis are probably combat infantry and junior commanders."

Per the BBC, via Newsweek, the Wagner footage included video of Prigozhin saying, "nobody goes back behind bars" if they serve in the Wagner Group, despite there being no Russian law that allows commutation of prison sentences in exchange for mercenary service.

"If you serve six months [in Wagner], you are free," Prigozhin reportedly said, but that desertion was "a sin."

"If you arrive in Ukraine and decide it's not for you, we will execute you," said Prigozhin.

The tenets of the British intelligence report might have been teased last week by U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As Newsmax chronicled on Sept. 8, Milley said Russia's strategic objectives had "been defeated" in its invasion of Ukraine — despite possessing superior manpower and weaponry.

"The war is not over, but so far the Russian strategic objectives have been defeated," Milley said in a news conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. 

Milley added: "Despite being outgunned and outmanned, the Ukrainians have demonstrated superior tactical proficiency; and they've demonstrated a superior will to fight, fight for their own country, fight for their freedom."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The British Ministry of Defense claims that Russian troops are encountering "increasingly severe" challenges with manpower along the front lines, as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war approaches seven months. Here's a capsule review of the Defense Ministry's Friday intelligence ...
russia, ukraine, war, putin, us, britain, manpower
345
2022-36-16
Friday, 16 September 2022 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved