Report: More Than One-Quarter of Russian Forces in Ukraine War 'Combat Ineffective'

More than 25% of Russia's military forces in Ukraine have been rendered "combat ineffective" in the country's war with its neighbor, according to an update from the British Ministry of Defence.

For the Monday update, which was posted via Twitter, the Ministry of Defence outlined three intelligence estimates about the Russian military, which has been fighting Ukraine nonstop since Feb. 24.

"At the start of the conflict, Russia committed over 120 battalion tactical groups, approximately 65 percent of its entire ground combat strength."

"It is likely that more than a quarter of these units have now been rendered combat ineffective."

"Some of Russia's most elite units, including the VDV Airborne Forces, have suffered the highest levels of attrition. It will probably take years for Russia to reconstitute these forces."

The United States and other NATO allies have continually pledged support to Ukraine during its war effort, while also condemning Russia for its full-scale invasion of the neighboring nation.

In the last month, the U.S. government has announced a pair of $800 billion aid packages to Ukraine.

Pentagon officials believe the Kremlin has yet to address the foundational problems with Russia's military.

According to reports, Russia's attrition difficulties with its military structure could be attributed to poor leadership at the highest levels and mismanaged logistics.

And on Sunday, former NATO Supreme Commander Adm. James Stavridis chided the Russian government for its "amazing incompetence" with the Ukraine war, which has unwittingly helped unite the rest of the world against the Kremlin.

"In modern history, there is no situation comparable in terms of the deaths of generals," Stavridis told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"The United States, in all of our wars in Afghanistan and Iraq," Stavridis continued to host John Catsimatidis, "not a single general lost in actual combat. Here, on the Russian side, in a two-month period, we've seen at least a dozen, if not more, Russian generals killed."

Monday's report runs somewhat contrary to a tweet from April 29, when the Open Source Intelligence Monitor reported the British Ministry of Defence apparently saw "indications that Russian President Putin is preparing a Statement for May 9th during the Victory Parade in Moscow, when it's expected a General Mobilization and a Declaration of War against Ukraine will be declared."