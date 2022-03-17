Russia Says It Has Might to Put 'All Brash Enemies in Their Place'

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies on Thursday warned the United States that Russia has the might to put "all of our brash enemies in their place," reports Reuters.

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also said the U.S. had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia on its knees and then rip it apart.

"It will not work — Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.

The report comes a day after Putin sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs, telling "scum" traitors that Russians will "spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths."

He also warned the West would use "those who earn money here, but live over there as a fifth column to divide our society."

"I do not judge those with villas in Miami or the French Riviera," Putin said in a televised address, "or who can't get by without oysters or foie gras or so-called 'gender freedoms.' The problem is they mentally exist there, and not here, with our people, with Russia," he said.

'The West will try to bet on the so-called fifth column, on traitors ... to divide our society ... to provoke civil confrontation ... to strive to achieve its aim. And there is one aim — the destruction of Russia."

U.S. President Joe Biden labeled Putin a "war criminal" on Wednesday and also said the Russian leader is a "pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine."

He also committed an additional $800 million in military support for Ukraine after its president pleaded with Congress to do more. Biden so far has authorized $2 billion in assistance to Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week Thursday as sanctions imposed by the U.S., the European Union and allies continue to roil Russia's economy.