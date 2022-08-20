×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | nuclear | power plant | nuclear | terrorism

Russian Strike Wounds 12; Ukraine Calls It 'Act of Russian Nuclear Terrorism'

Mykolayiv, region of Ukraine
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 20 August 2022 09:44 AM EDT

A Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station Saturday, wounding 12 civilians and heightening fears of a nuclear accident during the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app that four children were among those wounded in an attack that damaged several private houses and a five-store apartment building in Voznesensk.

The town is about 19 miles from the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (PNPP), the second largest in Ukraine.

The general prosecutor's office in the Mykolaiv region, updating an earlier toll, said 12 civilians had been wounded.

State-run Energoatom, which manages all four Ukrainian nuclear energy generators, described the attack on Voznesensk as "another act of Russian nuclear terrorism."

Air strike alerts sounded several times in the Mykolaiv region Saturday.

"It is possible that this missile was aimed specifically at the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant, which the Russian military tried to seize back at the beginning of March," Energoatom said in a statement.

Russia did not immediately respond to the accusation. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the situation in Voznesensk. There were no reports of any damage to the Pivdennoukrainsk plant.

Ukrainian authorities have called on the United Nations and other international organizations to force Russian forces to leave another nuclear power station which has been occupied since soon after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The town of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia plant – Europe's largest – is located, has come under repeated shelling, with Moscow and Kyiv trading blame for the attacks.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station Saturday, wounding 12 civilians and heightening fears of a nuclear accident during the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.
russia, ukraine, nuclear, power plant, nuclear, terrorism
267
2022-44-20
Saturday, 20 August 2022 09:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved