Tags: russia | ukraine | medvedev

Medvedev: Russia Must Inflict 'Maximum Defeat' on Ukraine

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 08:07 AM EST

Russia's main task remains to inflict "maximum defeat" on Ukraine, former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"Russia is advancing. The enemy is resisting and has not yet been defeated," said Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council. "Inflicting maximum defeat on the enemy 'on the ground' remains our main task today."

Medvedev said he expected the United States to resume military aid to Ukraine, which it suspended on Monday, once Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a minerals agreement with Washington.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
