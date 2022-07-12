Freighters Arrive in Ukrainian Ports to Begin Shipping Grain

Sixteen empty container ships docked at Ukrainian ports south of Odesa on Tuesday, part of the country’s and western allies’ effort to transport agricultural goods stockpiled due to Russia’s naval blockade of the Black Sea coast, Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure said.

The 16 vessels had navigated the Danube River from inland Europe and entered the Black Sea through Romania, the Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page. Another 90 ships were awaiting in Romania.

Ukrainian ports along the Black Sea have been essentially idle since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24.

Ministry officials attributed the development to the recapture of Zmiinyi – or Snake – Island, a tiny, lightly populated but strategically located rocky outpost near the Danube Delta.

It received widespread attention for the defiance of its few defenders in the opening days of the invasion, when an audio recording of one soldier was circulated on the internet telling a Russian warship to “go f***” itself. While the soldiers were initially thought to be killed in the exchange, the Ukrainian Navy later reported them to have been taken captive.

Subsequent to its capture by Russia, the Ukrainian military made the island a primary target with air strikes. Russian eventually abandoned the island.

A statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense called the retreat a “sign of good will.”

Snake Island is conveniently situated near shipping routes, and practically all freighters exporting grain from Ukraine transited through Salyn, a narrow mouth of the Danube river in Romania.

EU and Ukrainian officials suggested naval escorts to protect the freighters.

“It can only let through four ships in a single day. We need to export at least eight ships to break even,” Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuryi Vaskov said.

The Ukrainian Army’s Operational Command “South” is claiming that Ukraine has developed its own, complex military plan that should ensure the safe passage of container ships through the Black Sea.

“The Border Service, the Navy, Maritime Guard and air defense forces of Ukraine are in control of the situation and will ensure that the civilian ships will pass safely to Romanian waters,” said Operational Command “South” spokesman Vladyslav Nazarov.

In addition to Russian naval patrols, freighters will still face dangers from sea mines and Russian air strikes.