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Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Russian Missile Attack Kills 5 in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Monday, 04 May 2026 06:57 AM EDT

A Russian missile attack on the town of Merefa, in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, killed five people and wounded several others, ‌Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

Oleh ​Syniehubov, the egional governor, said that at least 10 houses, an administrative building, four shops, a car repair workshop, ⁠and a food establishment were damaged in ​the attack.

"Today during the day, the occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure ⁠of a town quite far from the front with a missile," he said on Telegram.

He said that two men ‌and three women had been killed ​and 18 others wounded, ‌including four taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Regional prosecutors said Russian ‌forces appeared to have used an Iskander-type ballistic missile.

Emergency services posted photos of a building with a damaged ⁠roof and blown out ‌windows, a ⁠firefighter extinguishing a burning car, and rescuers attending to a woman ⁠lying ⁠on the ground with her face and hands covered in blood.

There was ‌no immediate comment from Russia. Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians during the war although its attacks have ‌killed thousands ​of them since ‌it invaded at full scale in February 2022.

Ukraine has also hit civilian targets in Russia ​or Russian-occupied areas, though on a far smaller scale.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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A Russian missile attack on the town of Merefa, in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, killed five people and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.
russia, ukraine, war
205
2026-57-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 06:57 AM
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