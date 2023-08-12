×
Tags: russia | ukraine | crimean bridge | attack

Russia Vows Retaliation for Ukraine's 'Terrorist Attack' on Crimean Bridge

Saturday, 12 August 2023 10:22 AM EDT

Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned on Saturday what it called Ukraine's "terrorist attack" on the Crimean Bridge, saying it put innocent civilians' lives at risk, and vowed retaliation.

"There can be no justification for such barbaric actions and they will not go unanswered," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian rocket attack on the 12-mile bridge, which links Russian-annexed Crimea to Russia across the Kerch Strait.

The ministry said Russian forces had also shot down a number of Ukrainian drones targeting the peninsula.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Newsfront
