The Russian military may be able to sustain the fight in Ukraine for only another 14 days, the Daily Mail is reporting.

The newspaper, attributing the information of U.K. defense sources, said that after two weeks the Russian forces may struggle to hold the ground they captured in Ukraine.

The sources maintain the Russian army is on the run. And the sources claim the resistance in Ukraine should be greater than the invading force within 14 days.

“Soon the number of downed helicopters of Russia will reach hundreds of units, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 'They have already lost 80 warplanes, hundreds of tanks, and thousands of other units of equipment. In 19 days, the Russian army has lost more in Ukraine than in two bloody and years-long wars in Chechnya.'”

Meanwhile, shortly before dawn on Tuesday, a series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, The Associated Press reported. The strikes ignited a fire and a rescue effort in a 15-story apartment building.

According to the AP, at least one person was killed and others remain trapped inside.

The entrance of a downtown subway station was damaged by shockwaves from an explosion. The station had been used as a bomb shelter.

The Ukrainian National Police said Russian forces attacked nine settlements Tuesday: Mariupol, Avdiyivka, Marynka, Zalizne, Toretsk, Volodymyrivka, Northern, Stavki and Verkhnʹotoretske, according to the New York Post.

At least 53 civilian facilities were damaged from the strikes. The sites included residential buildings, schools, and utility infrastructure. Civilians and police officers were injured.

The Daily Mail noted that Russian National Guard chief, Viktor Zolotov, acknowledged Tuesday that "not everything is going as fast as we would like."

Still, he vowed Russia would achieve victory “step by step.”