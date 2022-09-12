Another Top Russian Executive Dies Suspiciously

A senior Russian energy official has died after falling overboard while sailing over the weekend, becoming the latest in a long line of executives linked to Russia's energy sector and the Kremlin to die under mysterious circumstances.

According to the New York Post, Ivan Pechorin, 39, managing director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (ERDC), was off the coast of Russky Island in the Sea of Japan Saturday when he fell from the boat.

His body was recovered on Monday.

Pechorin had attended the Eastern Economic Forum, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Vlaldivostok just days prior to his death.

“Ivan’s death is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues, a great loss for the corporation,” ERDC said in a statement on its website. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends.”

Igor Nosov, Pechorin’s former boss, also died suddenly in February at age 43, reportedly of a stroke.

According to the Daily Mail, since the beginning of the year, there has been a series of fatalities involving Russian businessmen with Kremlin connections.