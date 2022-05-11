Russian Oligarch Dies of 'Toad Poisoning,' Sixth So Far Since Russia's Invasion

Russian oil billionaire Alexander Subbotin became on Sunday the sixth oligarch to die since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

According to a report from Breitbart, a Russian police report details that Subbotin had succumbed to his demise after a shaman had administered toad venom as a means for a hangover cure.

The 43-year-old Subbotin, a former executive at Russia's largest privately-owned oil company, Lukoil, and owner of a successful shipping operation based in Finland called the New Transport Company, had his body recovered by police Sunday evening from the basement of a house in Mytishschi, a suburb of Moscow. The house is owned by Aleksei Pindyurin, a self-proclaimed shaman who operates under the alias "Magua Flores."

Shaman Flores and his female partner, Kristina Teikhrib, who goes by Tina Cordoba, offer their clients a variety of services, ranging from speaking with spirits to alternative medical cures. After a night of partying and indulging in alcohol and drugs, the Russian billionaire came to them looking for a hangover cure.

A post, from news outlet Mash, on the secure messaging platform Telegram, details that the couple "made an incision on the skin, dripped toad poison there, and after vomiting the patient allegedly got better. They also called spirits, sacrificed animals and bathed in cock's blood."

But "suddenly, he felt unwell, and his heart ached," Mash added. "The shaman decided not to call an ambulance, gave him some usual heart drops and put the billionaire to sleep in the basement" in a room "used for Jamaican voodoo rituals."

After discovering Subbotin's lifeless body, the shamans called for an ambulance. Police would later say that Subbotin died there in his sleep after suffering a heart attack. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Moscow Times reports that "Subbotin had known the Magua family for a long time and used their services regularly. But the last session didn't work." The shamans said they treated the oligarch as a friend and not a client. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened up a criminal investigation into the matter.

But Subbotin's death comes as the sixth in a line of oligarch deaths, which began Feb. 25.

On that day, one before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, the body of a top executive for Russia's state energy company Gazprom, Aleksandr Tyulyakov, was found hanging in his own garage, along with a suicide note close at hand.

Mikhail Watford, another Russian tycoon, also supposedly hung himself in his garage in the United Kingdom three days later. And on March 24, a medical supply billionaire, Vasily Melnikov, was found stabbed to death alongside his wife and children in their apartment in Russia.

Vladislav Avayev was killed April 18 in his Moscow apartment along with his wife and daughter. A Russian police report says Avayev shot his family before turning the gun on himself.

Soon on April 21, the specter of death reached 55-year-old Sergei Protosenya, who, in a reported murder/suicide, stabbed his wife and daughter and then hung himself next to their bodies at a villa near Barcelona, Spain.

A seventh billionaire is reported to match the pattern, a top Gazprom executive, Leonid Shulman, who was found dead with a suicide note in January at his St. Petersburg cottage, a few weeks before the invasion began.