Putin's Own Men Discussing Who Will Replace Him

President Vladimir Putin has lost the support of many Kremlin officials and Russian elite members, with some critics already discussing a post-Putin leadership.

A source told the Russian independent website Meduza that potential Putin successors are being discussed behind the scenes. They include Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, and First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergei Kiriyenko.

The reports come three months after Putin forces began their unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Sources told Meduza that "there are almost no happy ones" in the Kremlin and officials hope that Putin will leave and choose a successor "in the foreseeable future."

"This is not about the fact that they want to overthrow Putin right now and a conspiracy is being prepared," a source told Meduza. "But there is an understanding, or a wish, that in a fairly foreseeable future he will not govern the state."

Another Meduza source said: "The President messed up, but then everything can be fixed — somehow come to an agreement [with the West and Ukraine]."

However, sources told Meduza that Putin can leave the presidency only if his health deteriorates seriously. Thus, dissatisfaction among high-ranking officials simply results in talk.

With the general mood of officials changing during the three-month invasion of Ukraine — from worry about imposed sanctions to then a "patriotic upsurge" — pessimism again has surfaced, Meduza reported.

Both anti-war people and those supportive of the war have become upset with Putin.

"Satisfied with Putin, probably almost none," a Meduza source said. "Business and many members of the government are unhappy that the president started the war without thinking about the scale of the sanctions — one cannot live normally with such sanctions.

"'Hawks' are not satisfied with the pace of the 'special operation.' They think they can act more decisively."

Sources close to Putin told Meduza that the "hawks" want military forces to "act harder," with a broad mobilization of reservists, "until victory" — which ideally includes the capture of Kyiv.

"Party of peace" members — i.e. the largest businessmen and most "civilian" officials — are troubled that Putin does not see real steps to achieve peace with Ukraine.

"The problems [in Russia because of the war] are already visible, and in the middle of summer they will simply fall from different directions: transport, medicine, even agriculture," a source told Meduza. "No one simply thought of such a scale."

Sources told Meduza that Putin did not want to think about the economic difficulties that are obvious to most officials, and did not want to associate them with the war.