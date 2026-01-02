Putin Ally Mocks NYC Mayor Mamdani's 'Collectivism' Pledge

Russian President Vladimir Putin's close ally and Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev mocked newly sworn in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday, responding to Mamdani's collectivist rhetoric with a "Simpsons" meme.

During his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Mamdani vowed that his administration "will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism," drawing cheers from supporters.

Dmitriev, the Harvard-educated head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, quickly responded on X, addressing the self-described democratic socialist as "comrade." He ridiculed Mamdani's left-wing message with what he called a "friendly reminder" that collectivism has "been tried before."

The Russian official — who was appointed by Putin to meet with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in November for Ukraine peace talks — escalated the mockery with another post, sharing a "Simpsons" GIF of Russian communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin shuffling like a zombie accompanied by the caption: "Must crush capitalism!"

Mamdani's remarks also sparked backlash at home, with MAGA commentators and conservatives condemning his remarks as "chilling" and "horrific."

After being sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Mamdani praised the fellow democratic socialist as "the man whose leadership I seek most to emulate."

Mamdani, a former Queens Assemblyman, was inaugurated in a private ceremony Thursday at a historic, decommissioned subway station near City Hall in Manhattan.

He defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the November election and is the city's first Muslim mayor.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also a democratic socialist, reportedly told those gathered for Mamdani's midnight swearing-in that his "ascent marks a new era for New York City."

New Yorkers, Ocasio-Cortez said, had "chosen courage over fear" in electing Mamdani and "prosperity for the many over spoils for the few." She called on city residents to reject what she described as "entrenched ways" and instead "turn towards making a new future for all of us."