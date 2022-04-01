Russians Regrouping to Capture Donbas Region, Strengthen Negotiating Power

Russia is regrouping and reorganizing to surround Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region as it aims to capture one-third of the country and strengthen its negotiating power, a switch-up due to heavy losses for Moscow's military, The Hill reports.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNN on Friday he thinks Russian forces will carry out the plan ''quite soon,'' while U.S. officials said Russians have become more active in the region.

Moscow said last week that the first phase of its ''military operation'' in Ukraine was mostly complete, and that it would focus on completely ''liberating'' eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

''The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished,'' said Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

''The combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which ... makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbas.''

Rudskoi also said Russian forces had ''practically'' destroyed Ukraine's air force and anti-aircraft defenses, as well as the navy.

Morawiecki told CNN that Russia is ''fearful of long-term sanctions'' and that Ukraine's allies needed to continue imposing a ''crushing set of sanctions.''

''We are advocating for confiscating their assets and doing everything possible to stop buying Russian oil and gas,'' he said.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy on Thursday warned of strikes in the Donbas, Mariupol and the direction of Kharkiv.

''Russian troops are accumulating the potential for strikes. Powerful blows. We will defend ourselves,'' he said.

''The situation in the southern direction and in the Donbas remains extremely difficult,'' Zelenskyy said.