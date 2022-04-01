Greta Van Susteren to Newsmax: Samaritan's Purse Has 'Incredible Operation' in Ukraine

Journalist Greta Van Susteren told Newsmax Friday that she recently visited a field hospital in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, set up by the charity Samaritan's Purse, led by the Rev. Franklin Graham, and said the operation was "incredible."

"(Samaritan's Purse) has a field hospital that they put in the war zone in the basement of a shopping center like a bomb shelter," Van Susteren said during "American Agenda" Friday. "Samaritan's Purse has got an incredible operation to help people."

During her visit, Van Susteren talked with Graham about setting the facility up and what kinds of medical situations it can handle.

"This was a war in an urban setting where I was. In Lviv. I've been to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, in Burma, and other places where it is urban, but this was right in the middle of a city and all the people who are there who are evacuated coming from other parts of the country, and they are, as you might imagine, as we've seen, they're scared," she said. "But many are sick, you know, they've got fevers. They've got heart problems. They've got diabetes. They've got headaches, and some of them are even injured. I saw one patient who had been burned and was on a train traveling eight hours away just to get to this field hospital and then to evacuate into Poland."

Graham told Van Susteren during her tour of the facility that it is the people, doctors, and staff who make the field hospital work, not just the tents and equipment.

"It takes a lot of work," Graham told her during her visit. "Here is the key. You buy all this stuff (tents and equipment), but it is the people that make it happen. If you don't have the people, you can have a nice, great tent, (but) that's all it is."

Graham said that constructing the field hospital in the parking garage below the mall was about as safe as the situation permits, with the Russians still occasionally attacking the city with bombs and rockets.

Samaritan's Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to people around the world since 1970, according to the organization.

People can support its work at the organization's website, www.samaritabnspurse.org.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here