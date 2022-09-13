×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Books | Limbaugh

Book of Limbaugh Radio Commentary to Be Published Oct. 25

Book of Limbaugh Radio Commentary to Be Published Oct. 25
Limbaugh and Trump, 2019. (AP)

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 03:44 PM EDT

A compilation of radio commentary by the late Rush Limbaugh, from his early years on the air to his decades as a bombastic and influential voice in conservative politics, will be published Oct. 25.

Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that “Radio's Greatest of All Time" will include contributions from former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The book was curated in part by Limbaugh's widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, and his brother, David Limbaugh.

“This book is written in appreciation of the millions of listeners who Rush considered to be his extended family and ‘the greatest audience in the world,'" Threshold's announcement reads in part.

Limbaugh died of lung cancer in 2021 at age 70. In his lifetime, he published the bestsellers “The Way Things Ought to Be” and “See, I Told You So.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A compilation of radio commentary by the late Rush Limbaugh, from his early years on the air to his decades as a bombastic and influential voice in conservative politics, will be published Oct. 25.Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced...
Books, Limbaugh
146
2022-44-13
Tuesday, 13 September 2022 03:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved