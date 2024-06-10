WATCH TV LIVE

Giuliani Grins in Mugshot For Ariz. Fake Electors Case

Weeks after pleading not guilty to nine felony charges stemming from his alleged role in trying to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Arizona, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was booked in a Phoenix court Monday, and his mugshot shows him grinning with his head tilted down.

Giuliani, 80, posted $10,000 bond in cash, the Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County confirmed. He is one of 18 people charged with nine felony counts each in Arizona, including conspiracy, forgery, and fraud, for an alleged plan to falsely certify Trump won the state in 2020. President Joe Biden won the state's 11 electoral votes by just a 10,457 margin.

Giuliani pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 21 and was required to pay the $10,000 bond and appear for processing within 30 days, the Arizona Republic reported. He was the only defendant to receive a bond request.

Giuliani was photographed in the mugshot wearing a suit jacket, white shirt, and blue tie with white stars. He appeared in a clip from "The Rudy Giuliani Show" earlier in the day wearing the same blue tie, the New York Post reported, citing a post on his X account.

Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff, and Michael Roman, Trump's 2020 Election Day operations director, each pleaded not guilty Friday for their alleged roles. The indictment alleges Meadows worked with other Trump campaign members to submit names of fake electors from Arizona and other states to Congress to keep Trump in office.

"This is yet another example of partisan actors weaponizing the criminal justice system to interfere with the 2024 presidential election through outlandish charges against President Trump and anyone willing to take on the permanent Washington political class," said Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman. "Joe Biden and his allies continue to eviscerate the trust and integrity of our criminal justice system in their quest to take down President Trump and hold on to power. Mayor Rudy Giuliani – the most effective federal prosecutor in U.S. history – will be fully vindicated."

