Biden WH Details Influence Effort of Russia RT Media Outlet

President Joe Biden's administration has revealed declassified intelligence that shines a light on Russia's global intelligence and influence operations connected to the state media outlet RT, CNN reported Friday.

The findings show the Russian state-owned media outlet RT is integrated into that government's intelligence network, and the State Department said it will be launching an international diplomatic campaign to share information about RT's activities.

"Thanks to new information, much of which originates from RT employees, we know that RT possessed cyber capabilities and engaged in covert information and influence operations and military procurement," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to CNN.

One notable finding stated the Russian government covertly embedded an intelligence-gathering unit inside the outlet aimed at conducting global influence operations. Sources told CNN that the scope of this unit's activities could go far beyond spreading propaganda and might even include military procurement.

RT responded to CNN's request for comment with what the network described as "a mocking email that read in part: ‘We've been broadcasting straight out of the KGB headquarters all this time.' "

CNN has requested comment from the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. The findings come less than a month after the Justice Department charged two RT employees "in a $10 million scheme to create and distribute content to U.S. audiences with hidden Russian government messaging," according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Garland also accused RT and its employees of having "co-opted online commentators by funneling them nearly $10 million to pump pro-Russia propaganda and disinformation across social media to U.S. audiences."