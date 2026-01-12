Rowling Targets Activists Silent on Iran's Brutal Regime

British author J.K. Rowling on Sunday accused Western human rights activists of hypocrisy, arguing that movements quick to condemn Israel and the West have largely ignored mass protests in Iran.

In a post on X that quickly went viral, Rowling said activists who claim to defend human rights have exposed their true priorities by remaining silent as Iranians risk their lives demanding basic freedoms under the country's Islamic government.

"If you claim to support human rights yet can't bring yourself to show solidarity with those fighting for their liberty in Iran you've revealed yourself," Rowling wrote. "You don't give a damn about people being oppressed and brutalised so long as it's being done by the enemies of your enemies."

Her remarks came as anti-government protests continued to spread across Iran for a third consecutive week.

Demonstrations have been reported in more than 180 cities and towns across all 31 provinces, including Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz, Isfahan, Qom, and Ahvaz, according to Breitbart News.

Protesters have openly chanted against the ruling clerical establishment, echoing earlier nationwide uprisings that challenged the authority of the Islamic Republic.

Human rights groups and regime critics say the government has responded with force, including mass arrests, internet blackouts, and the use of ammunition by security forces.

Iranian officials have blamed foreign actors for the unrest while refusing to acknowledge the scale of public anger toward the government, which has ruled the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Rowling pointed to the stark contrast between the lack of outrage over Iran and the massive protests that have filled Western streets over Gaza.

In recent months, activists have staged large demonstrations under slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Ceasefire now," often directing their anger at Israel and the U.S. while avoiding criticism of Iran, a key backer of Hamas and other terror groups operating against Israel.

Journalist Jonathan Harounoff highlighted that disparity, asking, "Where are the solidarity rallies on our streets?"

Social commentator Oli London echoed the point, writing, "Where are the 'Free Palestine' activists demanding justice for the Iranian people?"

Iranian critics have long said Western activist movements echo Tehran's message while ignoring how the regime treats its citizens.

Tehran supports Hamas and Hezbollah abroad while brutally policing its own people at home.

Iranian activist Sana Ebrahimi said the pro-Palestinian movement has repeatedly sided with the Islamic Republic, a regime many Iranians see as their main oppressor.

The criticism follows U.S. intelligence warnings last year that Iranian-linked actors tried to exploit and fund anti-Israel protests in America.

Rowling's comments add to mounting scrutiny of activist movements accused of focusing their outrage on Israel while ignoring abuses by authoritarian regimes opposed to the West.