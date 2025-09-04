J.K. Rowling Defiant After 'Harry Potter' Reunion Nixed

Author J.K. Rowling, never one to back down from her stance as a gender-critical feminist, again pushed back against criticism from those in the entertainment industry — this time toward the popular director of her "Harry Potter" films.
Rowling defiantly responded to "Harry Potter" director Chris Columbus on Sept. 1 after he said a reunion for those in the film franchise will never happen because of Rowling's views on transgenders. Rowling posted a lengthy response to her X page, enumerating her positions regarding the protection of women's rights, vulnerable groups, and freedom of speech.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin