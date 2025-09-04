J.K. Rowling Defiant After 'Harry Potter' Reunion Nixed

Author J.K. Rowling, never one to back down from her stance as a gender-critical feminist, again pushed back against criticism from those in the entertainment industry — this time toward the popular director of her "Harry Potter" films.

Rowling defiantly responded to "Harry Potter" director Chris Columbus on Sept. 1 after he said a reunion for those in the film franchise will never happen because of Rowling's views on transgenders. Rowling posted a lengthy response to her X page, enumerating her positions regarding the protection of women's rights, vulnerable groups, and freedom of speech.