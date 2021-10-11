Rotten Tomatoes: Movie Critics Laud 'Fauci' Movie but Audience Pans

Movie critics on Rotten Tomatoes lauded "Fauci," the movie based on President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, giving the documentary a 91% on the Tomatometer.

Still, the audience score told a different story.



According to CNN's Brian Lowry, whose rating of the film is not listed but does include a red tomato signifying approval of the documentary, much of the film centers around Fauci's work during the AIDS pandemic.

Lowry writes when "asked about his interactions with Trump, Fauci reacts slowly, saying simply, 'Yikes,' before noting that Trump was 'so much in his own world' in terms of how he processed health information."

Lowry continues, "Beyond that, Fauci doesn't spill much tea, acknowledging the awkwardness of having to publicly contradict the then-president when he advocated taking hydroxychloroquine or misrepresented the timeline for delivering a vaccine."

Despite sweeping approval by critics listed on Rotten Tomatoes, a floodgate of negative reviews began to pour in once audience reviews were accepted.

According to Breitbart, "Fauci's IMDb score puts it lower than the site's lowest ranked title, 'Disaster Movie,' which has a rating of 1.9. For reasons that are unclear, 'Fauci' doesn't appear on IMDb's list of its lowest-ranked movies."

As of Monday, dislikes for the documentary on YouTube totaled 105,000, surpassing the like-count, which totaled 7,700.