Fauci Tears Up Talking About AIDS Crisis, Calls It PTSD, in New Documentary

Dr. Anthony Fauci — who became both a lightning rod and leading voice during the COVID-19 pandemic — is the focus of a new documentary exploring the nation’s top infectious disease expert’s involvement in major health crises.

Disney+ has dropped the trailer "Fauci," promising an "unprecedented portrait."

In one segment of the clip, Fauci tears up after talking about his work during the HIV/AIDs crisis in the 1980s, when the initially mysterious and deadly outbreak tore through the gay community.

A voice off-camera notes, "It’s affecting you now. Why?"

"Post traumatic stress syndrome," Fauci responds.

Fauci is later shown standing near a mass memorial, commenting, "When you’re involved in a race to stop a horrible disease, you always feel you’re not doing things quickly enough."

The film is directed by John Hoffman and Janet Tobias, and hones in on Fauci’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic — where changing guidance in the early weeks earned him scorn from conservatives — as well as past responses to outbreaks inlcuding AIDS, SARS, and Ebola.

"There is only one Dr. Tony Fauci, and it’s an incredible privilege to be the first to tell the story of his life and career, including his never-ending quest to cure disease and prevent outbreaks," the directors said in a statement.

The documentary shows not only his fight against infectious disease under seven presidents, but also his personal life as a father and husband.

The documentary will also include interviews from Fauci and members of his family — including a daughter who recounts: "When I think about my dad growing up, I certainly think about that seriousness, but very few people get to see he’s funny, weird, and really playful."

The documentary drops Wednesday on Disney+, and in addition to interviews with Fauci, his friends, family, and former patients, there will be remarks from Bono, Bill Gates, former President George W. Bush, and former national security adviser Susan Rice, according to Mediaite, which posted the trailer Monday.

In a podcast in June, Fauci admitted he gives "very little weight in the adulation, and very little weight in the craziness of condemning me" during the pandemic.

He was pilloried for his advocacy of pandemic shutdowns that became a political flashpoint.

"It isn't a question of being wrong," Fauci said in the podcast. "It's a question of going with the data as you have, and being humble enough and flexible enough to change with the data."

Fauci added he’s even received death threats for his handling of the pandemic.

"I mean, getting death threats and getting your daughters and your wife threatened with obscene notes and threatening notes is not fun, so I can't say that doesn't bother me," Fauci said in the podcast.

"The more extreme they get, the more obvious how political it is."