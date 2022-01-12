Canadian Ronald McDonald House: Take the Vaccine or Pack Your Bags

The Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver British Columbia recently served an unexpected eviction notice to the family of a young child with cancer, according to a report from RedState.

Austin Fergason received a notice from Ronald McDonald House Charities, British Columbia & Yukon chapter, that he had a month to move his family out unless they received the COVID-19 vaccine. Fergason’s four-year-old son is fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

The notice read: “Beginning Jan. 17, 2022, everyone five years and older who are working, staying or visiting our facilities must show proof of full vaccination (two doses), in addition to completing our existing screening, unless an Accommodation has been sought and has been explicitly approved and granted by RMHC (Ronald McDonald House Charities) in writing.”

Families are given until the end of the month to comply, according to the notice. Fergason’s family has been staying at the House since October.

Posting to his Facebook page about the incident, Fergason shared a video of him confronting the establishment’s chapter manager about it.

In an interview with True North, Fergason spoke about how upset he was that the vaccine division has affected saving children’s lives.

“No matter what people’s beliefs are, everyone donates to this place because everyone wants to save dying kids,” he said. “If there was anything left to unite our country, this would have been it. And still, they find a way to segregate us and divide us even more.”

“I’m broken inside for our country just how fast this has accelerated,” he added.

The news comes at a time when his child has been doing so well, Fergason said.

“God’s been doing miracles for our kid. His hair was supposed to fall out 2 months ago, and it never did. He’s got lots of energy, he’s super positive. Everything was going great,” he told True North.

In a post on its web site, the Ronald McDonald House in British Columbia said that COVID-19 protocols restrict access to the house.

“We continue to restrict access to the House and are practicing COVID –19 safety protocols including: screening, temperature checks, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and mandatory mask-wearing in all common spaces. All guests and visitors to the House must show proof of full vaccination against COVID –19. These measures in addition to an abundance of sanitizer and kindness will help us ensure the safety of everyone at the House.”