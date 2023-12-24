Sen. Ron Johnson: Colo. Trump Ruling Due to 'Radical Leftism'

Sen. Ron Johnson criticized the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot, telling Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that he blamed "radical leftism."

The Wisconsin Republican said, "Radical leftism has infiltrated every institution in this country: our courts, our education system, government agencies. It's a real problem."

The senator joins an increasing number of Republicans, as well as others, who have slammed the court's ruling last week that Trump took part in an insurrection by his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The 4-3 ruling overturned a lower court's decision by stating that the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment applies to the office of the president.

Trump's campaign has said the decision is an illegal attempt by Democrats to interfere with the presidential election and prevent Trump from returning to the White House.

All seven members of the Colorado Supreme Court were appointed by Democratic governors. Trump's campaign last week said it would appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority.