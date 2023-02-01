Ron DeSantis Planning Texas Visit to Help GOP Fundraising

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit Texas next month to help raise money for the Republican Party in various counties, The Texas Tribune reported.

Sources initially told the Tribune that DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP's Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then appear at the Reagan Day Dinner in Dallas County on March 4.

The county parties on Wednesday confirmed the visits by DeSantis, who's considered a potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"Alongside Texas, Florida is one of the nation's most prosperous and free states thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis' leadership," Harris County GOP Chair Cindy Siegel, whose county includes Houston, told the Tribune in a statement.

"His decisive actions and bold policy agenda have led to historic accomplishments for the Republican Party and the people of Florida. We are thrilled to host Governor DeSantis at this year's Lincoln Reagan Dinner as he shares his Freedom Blueprint with Harris County!"

A "save the date" for the Dallas dinner teased DeSantis as "the most requested guest in America," the Tribune reported.

Individual tickets start at $250 for the Houston event and $500 for the Dallas dinner.

Although money raised at the dinners will benefit the county parties, DeSantis' appearances will give the governor a chance to meet with GOP power donors in Houston and Dallas.

Many prominent Texas Republicans have refrained from supporting former President Donald Trump because they want to see what DeSantis does. Trump kicked off his 2024 campaign in November.

A December CWS Research survey of likely Texas primary voters found DeSantis trailing Trump by only 1 percentage point in a hypothetical primary field.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who twice chaired Trump's campaign in Texas, endorsed Trump last month.

"2024 campaign is underway. Looking forward to seeing Trump in Texas soon. We will deliver Texas again. As always, he has my full and complete endorsement. #Trump2024," Patrick tweeted Jan. 14.

Patrick last week said he did not know DeSantis personally, but added that he has "done a really good job" as Florida governor, the Tribune reported.

Two Texas politicians also have been mentioned as possibly vying for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Aides to Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, have said the governor would not consider a potential run until after the current legislative session ends in late May.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in recent weeks has said that he's running for reelection in the Senate. Cruz ran for the White House in 2016.