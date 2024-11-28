DeSantis Secretive About Names for Rubio's Senate Seat

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly is in no rush to indicate who he's considering to replace Sen. Marco Rubio in the upper chamber of Congress.

President-elect Donald Trump said he'll nominate Rubio to be secretary of state in the second Trump administration, meaning DeSantis will be tasked to name someone to fill Florida's U.S. Senate seat until a special election in 2026.

The governor, who has said he plans to announce his selection by the beginning of January, does not intend to tip his hand for at least a month, NBC News reported Thursday.

"The governor will be conducting a thorough vetting process and interview process in December that will involve several candidates," one of DeSantis' advisers told the outlet. "He's not in a hurry to make an important decision."

Despite some suggestions that DeSantis might be eyeing a Senate run himself, two sources told NBC News that the governor does not appear likely to name himself as Rubio's successor or to enter the 2026 race.

"The governor is not looking for a placeholder and seems unlikely to pursue the Senate himself," one state Republican told the outlet.

NBC News added DeSantis likely is not considering any U.S. House member to replace Rubio because of Republicans' thin majority in the chamber.

Besides choosing Rubio's replacement, DeSantis also will select the state's chief financial officer after Jimmy Patronis steps down at the end of March. Patronis is hoping to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who resigned from Congress when he was to be Trump's pick for attorney general. Gaetz since has pulled out of filling the Cabinet role.

"These appointments are really going to reveal what DeSantis has in mind for his future and how Florida's going to play out in that strategy," political analyst Tara Newsom told WFLA.

"Remember that as much as Ron DeSantis is an apprentice of Donald Trump, he's also got an independent streak."

One name that has been floated for Rubio's seat is Lara Trump, the president-elect's daughter-in-law and co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Although Trump has not suggested Lara Trump for the Senate, several of the president-elect's top supporters, including Elon Musk, have mentioned Lara for the role.

"If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor," Lara Trump told Fox News recently. "I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me."

Other potential picks being mentioned include Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, former House Speaker Paul Renner, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, former House Speaker Jose Oliva, and DeSantis chief of staff James Uthmeier, NBC News reported.