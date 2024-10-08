WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | kamala harris | hurricane milton

DeSantis: Harris Claim on Hurricane Calls 'Delusional'

By    |   Tuesday, 08 October 2024 02:46 PM EDT

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, denying her claims of "political gamesmanship" and accusations he has avoided her calls about hurricanes Helene and Milton.

NBC News reported Monday that DeSantis declined to answer calls from Harris about recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene, which struck the state early last week, and preparations for Hurricane Milton, which is set to hit the Sunshine State this week. The news network cited an unnamed source said to be an aide to DeSantis, who claimed the governor was avoiding the calls because they "seemed political."

Harris told reporters at a news conference later Monday, according to Politico: "Playing political games at this moment in these crisis situations – these are the height of emergency situations – is just utterly irresponsible and it is selfish and it is about political gamesmanship."

DeSantis responded to Harris' comments in an interview with Fox News on Monday night, saying he was "leveraging all resources available, including from the federal government" ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival, adding he has been in contact with President Joe Biden and officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"And so for Kamala Harris to try to say that my sole focus on the people of Florida is somehow selfish, is delusional," said DeSantis, who is backing Harris' rival, former President Donald Trump in November's election. "She has no role in this. In fact, she's been vice president for three and a half years. I've dealt with a number of storms under this administration. She has never contributed anything to any of these efforts, and so what I think is selfish is her trying to blunder into this."

DeSantis added: "I've had storms under both President Trump and President Biden, and I've worked well with both of them. She's the first one who's trying to politicize the storm, and she's doing that just because of her campaign. She's trying to get some type of an edge. She knows she's doing poorly until she's playing these political games."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, denying her claims of "political gamesmanship" and accusations he has avoided her calls about hurricanes Helene and Milton.
ron desantis, kamala harris, hurricane milton
341
2024-46-08
Tuesday, 08 October 2024 02:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved