Gov. DeSantis Signs New Florida District Map

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the signing of Senate Bill 8D, which redraws every one of the state's 28 congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

DeSantis' proposal could add four more seats for the Republican Party.

"Signed, Sealed, and Delivered," DeSantis said in a post on X along with an image of the new congressional map.

The bill was taken up in a special session by the Florida Legislature on April 28, a day before the Supreme Court in a 6-3 ruling struck down a majority Black congressional district in Louisiana, opening the door for more redistricting across the country that could aid Republican efforts to control the House.

The Florida House and Senate, both Republican-led chambers, approved it April 29.

Several people and groups, including U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., have already threatened to sue the state over the new map.

"Across the nation, we will sue, we will redraw and we will win," Jeffries said in a statement Monday.

"House Democrats will not allow a MAGA majority to be built on rigged maps and the dilution of Black voting strength. Ultimately, this will end poorly for Republican extremists. It's the American people who get to decide who wins the majority in Congress, not Donald Trump," he said.

DeSantis last week said the new map "makes good on my promise to conduct mid-decade redistricting, and it more fairly represents the makeup of Florida today."

DeSantis' office cited a 1.5 million voter registration advantage for Republicans over Democrats statewide as justification to redraw the lines.