Tags: ron desantis | economy | independence | 2024 election | campaign | energy

DeSantis to Unveil 'Economic Independence' Plan

By    |   Monday, 31 July 2023 11:04 AM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential primary contender, on Monday teased the unveiling of his economic plan, tweeting: "America is in decline … but it doesn't have to be this way."

DeSantis was set to unveil the plan, called "Declaration of Economic Independence," in a morning speech Monday in New Hampshire.

DeSantis reportedly was expected to call for faster growth, the unleashing of U.S. energy production, and further decoupling from China.

He also was expected to encourage the opening of domestic energy production and slowing the shift to electric vehicles, and discuss reducing inflation and government spending.

The plans, first reported by Bloomberg News, are part of a "campaign reset" to boost a White House bid that has yet to gain much traction.

DeSantis previewed his economic message during a two-day swing in Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported.

"As Americans, we need to be independent from the failed elites who have imposed bad policies," DeSantis said. "We need to be independent from the Chinese Communist Party. We need to be independent from bad energy policy."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
