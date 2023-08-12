Chants for Trump Overshadow DeSantis at Iowa Fair

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, while making the rounds at the Iowa State Fair, was drowned out by chants in support of former President Donald Trump.

Walking out of the red barn structure marked "Iowa Pork Producers Association" through a sea of fairgoers, the Florida governor was met with a cacophony of "We Want Trump!" and "We love Trump!" as the former president's plane flew overhead.

Despite his efforts, DeSantis' time at the Iowa State Fair was plagued by Trump's presence. In one instance, while speaking with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during "Fair-Side Chats," the chants for Trump grew so uproarious that Reynolds had to scold the crowd.

"Hey! You know what? You know what?" Reynolds said. "We're in Iowa, and in Iowa we're Iowa nice."

Trump is currently leading the pack in the GOP primary polls, followed by DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.