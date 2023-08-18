×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | debate | donald trump | 2024 election

DeSantis: Prepared for Debate With or Without Trump

By    |   Friday, 18 August 2023 03:51 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that his presidential campaign is prepared for Wednesday's Republican debate whether or not it includes former President Donald Trump.

The New York Times reported Friday that Trump plans to skip the debate, hosted by Fox News, in favor of an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Trump has not publicly confirmed whether or not he will attend the first debate, for which he has qualified.

"We're prepared either way," DeSantis said in an interview with radio talk show host Erick Erickson on Friday.

DeSantis said presidential candidates "owe it to the people to put out your vision" and answer questions about their records.

"If you're not willing to do that, then I think people are not going to look kindly on that," DeSantis said. 

He also said that many candidates have their messages "filtered" through the media, but debates will provide the chance for them to speak to voters directly. DeSantis also said he wants the candidates to discuss the future rather than "some of the other static that's out there right now."

"Because a lot of the static, a lot of the things about looking backward, that is not going to help us secure this border," DeSantis said. "That is not going to help these middle-class families who are struggling to afford groceries. It's not going to help them get better … it's not going to help with any of that."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker is a freelance writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics with 10 years of experience in journalism.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that his presidential campaign is prepared for Wednesday's Republican debate whether or not it includes former President Donald Trump.
ron desantis, debate, donald trump, 2024 election
240
2023-51-18
Friday, 18 August 2023 03:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved