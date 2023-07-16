×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | campaign | warchest | joe biden | financing | 2024 | presidential

Trump Campaign War Chest Tops Biden, Who Is Historically Low

Sunday, 16 July 2023 08:36 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign ended last month with about $20 million in the bank, trailing the $22 million plus reported by Republican front-runner Donald Trump, according to financial disclosures released Saturday.

The disclosures filed to the Federal Election Commission point to a competitive money race ahead of the November 2024 presidential election.

Biden, a Democrat, has amassed a smaller war chest than past presidents at this point in recent reelection campaigns. Democrat Barack Obama had $37 million at this point in 2011, while Trump had over $56 million in June 2019.

The funds detailed in the disclosures represent a significant chunk of the funding behind the campaigns, but do not include money gathered by allied super PACs, which typically raise massive sums from the wealthiest donors and are due to disclose details on their finances later in July.

Biden's campaign announced Friday his reelection effort, when including the Democratic Party's accounts, had $77 million in the bank.

The president is not expected to face a serious challenge in the Democrat nomination contest. One challenger, anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., reported raising $6 million through June, while another, self-help guru Marianne Williamson, took in less than $1 million.

Trump's campaign, which was launched in November, reported spending about $9 million in the three months through June, more than any other campaign, according to the disclosures filed to election regulators. The spending included more than $2 million paid to Campaign Inbox LLC, a digital fundraising firm.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who ranks second to Trump in most opinion polls for the Republican nomination contest, had about $12 million in his campaign account, considerably less than the $21 million had by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. DeSantis and Scott launched their campaigns in May.

Long-shot Republican candidates Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy disclosed putting millions of dollars of their own money into their campaigns. Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, lent about $10 million to his campaign and Ramaswamy, a former biotechnology executive, lent his about $15 million.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign ended last month with about $20 million in the bank, trailing the $22 million plus reported by Republican front-runner Donald Trump, according to financial disclosures released Saturday.
donald trump, campaign, warchest, joe biden, financing, 2024, presidential
336
2023-36-16
Sunday, 16 July 2023 08:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved