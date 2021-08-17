Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Blasts Biden as 'Disaster'

The Navy SEAL who says he killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 is calling President Joe Biden a “disaster” and urging Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to resign over the deadly aftermath of the U.S. military pullout in Afghanistan.

In a Twitter tirade, Robert O’Neill ripped the decision and predicted a political reckoning.

“So, @POTUS is a disaster,” he declared.

“This is the worst loss in American history. Our most popular president has vanished. Prove me wrong,” he added.

He also trolled Biden on the bin Laden raid, asserting “Joe Biden opposed the raid to kill bin Laden. At least he lost Afghanistan in 7 months.”

O'Neil didn’t spare Milley for his role in the swift Taliban takeover after the U.S. troops withdrawal.

“There are Afghans falling to their deaths off of our retreating aircraft. Has @thejointstaff resigned yet?” he tweeted.

Following up in a later tweet, he snarked: “Not yet. Just checking.”

Joining the chorus calling for Milley’s resignation was retired SEAL Derrick Van Orden — who added that top Biden administration honchos, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, ought also to quit.

“You’ve got Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin – they need to tender their resignations right now. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Milley, he needs to go peel potatoes in the galley for about a month and then resign also,” Van Orden told “Fox & Friends,” a transcript showed.

”These folks’ primary duty is to advise the president of the United States on diplomatic and military matters and they’ve abjectly failed that. The national security architecture of the United States of America is clearly broken right now.