Kennedy Family Boosts Pro-Biden Efforts

Kennedy family members are stepping up their efforts to help reelect President Joe Biden even as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues his independent campaign to unseat him, NBC News reports.

Several members of the Kennedy extended family were photographed with Biden at the White House last weekend, where they were celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the Rose Garden, and one unnamed senior member of the family told NBC that "there was a point of having everybody there."

"A picture is worth a thousand words," said Democratic National Committee spokesperson Matt Corridoni. "It's telling that the people who know RFK Jr. best are standing with Joe Biden in this election."

Several of NBC's sources close to the family say that members have boosted their engagement in the ongoing presidential race.

Some family members with political experience are preparing to follow the campaign trail in states were RFK Jr. has or will qualify for the ballot. Other members are working to increase their media appearances or boost initiatives that could counter RFK Jr.'s campaign.

One source said to be familiar with the family dynamic said that some members of the Kennedy family are "furious" with RFK Jr. over his campaign, saying, "they are legitimately concerned about what he's doing to their last name."

RFK Jr. himself minimized the opposition to his campaign within his own family, saying, "I disagree with my family on a lot of stuff. I have family members who strongly support me. There is 105 Kennedys."