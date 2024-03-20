×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert f. kennedy jr | kennedy family | 2024 | joe biden

Kennedy Family Boosts Pro-Biden Efforts

By    |   Wednesday, 20 March 2024 05:43 PM EDT

Kennedy family members are stepping up their efforts to help reelect President Joe Biden even as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues his independent campaign to unseat him, NBC News reports.

Several members of the Kennedy extended family were photographed with Biden at the White House last weekend, where they were celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the Rose Garden, and one unnamed senior member of the family told NBC that "there was a point of having everybody there."

"A picture is worth a thousand words," said Democratic National Committee spokesperson Matt Corridoni. "It's telling that the people who know RFK Jr. best are standing with Joe Biden in this election."

Several of NBC's sources close to the family say that members have boosted their engagement in the ongoing presidential race.

Some family members with political experience are preparing to follow the campaign trail in states were RFK Jr. has or will qualify for the ballot. Other members are working to increase their media appearances or boost initiatives that could counter RFK Jr.'s campaign.

One source said to be familiar with the family dynamic said that some members of the Kennedy family are "furious" with RFK Jr. over his campaign, saying, "they are legitimately concerned about what he's doing to their last name."

RFK Jr. himself minimized the opposition to his campaign within his own family, saying, "I disagree with my family on a lot of stuff. I have family members who strongly support me. There is 105 Kennedys."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kennedy family members are stepping up their efforts to help reelect President Joe Biden even as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues his independent campaign to unseat him, NBC News reports.
robert f. kennedy jr, kennedy family, 2024, joe biden
247
2024-43-20
Wednesday, 20 March 2024 05:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved