Kennedy Family Members Praise Biden, Snub RFK Jr.

Several members of the Kennedy family over the weekend traveled to the White House where they praised President Joe Biden and ignored their own family member who is running to unseat him, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Kennedys appeared at the White House to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, and several members of the family later took to social media to praise Biden.

"It's not enough to wish the world were better, you must make the world better," wrote Kerry Kennedy, the younger sister of RFK Jr., adding, "President Biden, you make the world better. Happy St. Patrick's Day."

Joe Kennedy III, who is U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland, wrote: "Small family gathering this afternoon!"

Several members of the Kennedy family previously criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr., over his presidential campaign and its references to his late father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his late uncle, President John F. Kennedy. In particular, Kennedy came under fire from several of his relatives over a Super Bowl ad featuring well-known members of the family.

RFK Jr. is "trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories, and conflict for personal gain and fame," according to his cousin, Jack Schlossberg.

"I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain," RFK Jr. said in a comment after the ad aired. "The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you."