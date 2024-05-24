WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert f kennedy jr | joe biden | donald trump | debate

RFK Jr. Filing FEC Complaint Over Potential Debate Block

By    |   Friday, 24 May 2024 10:55 AM EDT

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing the campaigns for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump of "collusion" with CNN, says he will file a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission over his potentially being blocked from taking the stage with them at next month's debate.

"There's strong evidence that's been reported in the mainstream media of collusion between the Trump campaign, the Biden campaign, particularly the Biden campaign, and CNN," Kennedy told Scripps News about the debate, planned for June 27.

To participate in the debate, candidates must be carrying at least 15% of the support in four separate polls that CNN recognizes and be on enough ballots to get 270 electoral votes.

The current polls have Kennedy at under 9%, with Biden and Trump running neck-and-neck at just over 40%.

Kennedy told Scripps News' "The Race" that his campaign "will have enough signatures for 343 electoral votes, so we'll qualify."

Kennedy initially ran as a Democrat but then switched to a race as an independent, and claims he entered politics as an outsider, despite his family ties, including his father Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, late President John F. Kennedy, brothers who were assassinated within five years of each other.

However, 15 members of the Kennedy family have endorsed Biden over him, and he told Scripps News that they are entitled to their opinions, including disagreement on issues such as Biden and the war in Ukraine.

Trump initially said he would vote for Kennedy "every single time" rather than Biden, but after a New York Times poll showing that Kennedy is pulling votes from Trump, the former president has also been launching attacks on Kennedy in addition to Biden.

Kennedy responded that Trump's words were "unhinged" and that he was "frightened."

Still, Kennedy has said he would be open to pardoning Trump for cases against him, including the charges filed in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, protests.

"I'll look at pardons for anybody, but I'm not going to start announcing pardons for people," he said in the interview. "It would be improper for me to do that unless there was really clear and convincing evidence that they were not guilty."

Kennedy also defended his stances on other key political issues, including his comments that he is "troubled" about young people being able to get puberty blockers, and said that if he is elected, he will make a federal standard that will prohibit people under the age of 18 from taking puberty blockers or undergo gender reassignment surgery.

"We don't allow kids to drink," he told Scripps News. "We don't allow them to drive, and to make these kinds of consequential decisions before you're 18."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accusing the campaigns for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump of "collusion" with CNN for potentially keeping him out of a presidential debate.
robert f kennedy jr, joe biden, donald trump, debate
451
2024-55-24
Friday, 24 May 2024 10:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved