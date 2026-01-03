RNC's Gruters Lauds Maduro's Capture

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters praised the capture of Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, framing the development as a decisive victory for U.S. national security and a clear fulfillment of President Donald Trump’s long-standing campaign promises.

Trump on Saturday said Maduro had been captured after the U.S. conducted a "large-scale strike" on the country.

In a statement released following the announcement, Gruters accused Maduro of orchestrating years of drug trafficking aimed directly at the United States and blamed Democratic leadership for allowing foreign adversaries to act without consequence.

"For years, narcoterrorist Nicolas Maduro flooded our country with deadly drugs while Democrats and Joe Biden projected weakness and allowed America’s enemies to operate with impunity," Gruters said.

"Under President Trump, that era of weakness is over. Thanks to his strong leadership, Maduro’s attack on our country has been stopped, and justice is being delivered. President Trump campaigned on destroying narcoterrorists and restoring American strength – and once again he is keeping his promises."

Gruters’ remarks reflect a broader Republican narrative that contrasts Trump’s foreign policy approach with that of the Biden administration.

Republicans have repeatedly argued that Trump’s willingness to apply maximum pressure on hostile regimes serve as a powerful deterrent, particularly in Latin America, where drug trafficking and organized crime continue to pose significant threats to U.S. security.

Maduro, who has led Venezuela since 2013, has long been accused by U.S. officials of corruption, human rights abuses, and ties to international drug cartels. The U.S. Justice Department previously charged him and several top allies in connection with narcotics trafficking, alleging that the Venezuelan regime used drugs as a weapon to destabilize the United States.

Gruters emphasized that the capture sends a message beyond Venezuela, signaling to other hostile actors that the United States will no longer tolerate what he described as "narcoterrorism" directed at American communities.