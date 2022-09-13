RNC to Candidates: Hold Democrats Responsible for Economy

The state of the economy ranks as voters' No. 1 concern heading into the midterms, and GOP candidates should hold Democrats accountable for high inflation, the Republican National Committee (RNC) said.

The RNC on Tuesday released a new nationwide polling and modeling memo to share with Republican campaigns.

"GOP polling found that voters have made clear this election is about rising prices and the economy and if Republican candidates hold their Democrat opponents accountable for their failed policies and show compassion while presenting their solutions, Republicans will win," the RNC release said.

The RNC said its data, compiled with partner Data Trust, will help Republican candidates target voters more efficiently.

"While Biden and out-of-touch Democrats refuse to address the economic peril they created, voters have made it abundantly clear that this election is about the economy and crime," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in the release. "Meanwhile, Republican candidates are meeting voters where they are and discussing the issues they care about, from the economy to crime and safety.

"In November, voters will turn to the candidates who showed compassion and solutions for their concerns, which is why Republicans are in the strongest position to take back the House and Senate."

The RNC said it found the following key takeaways from the data:

Voters have made clear the November election is about rising prices and the economy.

A vast majority of voters trust the GOP to fix the economy.

When it comes to the economy or abortion being a more important issue, 55% said inflation, while 38% said abortion among all voters. Among independents, 62% said inflation, while 28% said abortion.

Republicans lead Democrats by 16 points on the issue of crime.

A majority of voters disagree with an extreme stance on abortion, including a majority of independent voters.

Republicans have reduced the Democrats' typical double digit (20 points) lead on the issue of education to low single digits.

The RNC said its findings are based on an effort on which it brought together several research methods to provide deep analysis, targetable universes, and effective messaging.