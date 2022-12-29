RNC Blasts Biden for 'Humanitarian Crisis at the Border'

The Republican National Committee has renewed its attack on President Joe Biden; taking him to task over the economy, conditions at the southern border, and crime.

The RNC's comments came in a Thursday tweet: "Record-setting inflation. Historic humanitarian crisis at the border. Violent crime shuttering Democrat-run cities. Joe Biden's America."

The reference to the border comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the migrant border policy Title 42 will remain in effect for months while legal challenges play out.

Title 42 allows border officials to deny people the right to seek asylum, and they have done so 2.5 million times since March, 2020.