Rep. Moore: Senate Changes to Bill Won't Harm Chances in House

The Senate's changes to the Big Beautiful Bill won't make it more difficult to pass the legislation in the House, Rep. Riley Moore told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

The West Virginia Republican said members of the House "have been in constant conversations with the Senate on this bill ... and it is 85% of what was in the House bill."

Moore emphasized that some items are even better in the Senate bill, such as the elimination of more of the green energy tax credits in a more aggressive way, "which is great for my state of West Virginia, which is a traditional fossil fuel energy state."

The congressman also mentioned that, although he does not represent a SALT state, that issue is also an important piece of this overall puzzle in getting the legislation passed, and those conversations have been going in a "positive direction."

Responding to speculation that the legislation will not help Republicans politically because it is not popular with the public, Moore stressed that "to make it clear, President Trump ran on what is in this bill, including repealing" what he calls the Green New Scam.