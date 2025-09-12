Trump Renews Threat to Investigate Soros on RICO Charges

President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would investigate billionaire George Soros and members of his family for potential racketeering charges related to protests linked to unrest across the country.

"We're going to look into Soros," Trump said on "Fox & Friends," "because I think it's a RICO case against him and other people." RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

"Because this is more than like protests," Trump added. "This is real agitation. This is riots on the street. And we're going to look into it."

Protesters "get paid for their profession from Soros and other people," he added.

Trump previously floated the idea of charging Soros and his son under the RICO Act, writing on Truth Social: "George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. We're not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to 'BREATHE,' and be FREE. Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we're watching you!"

The law is typically used to prosecute organized crime.

The Open Society Foundations, founded by Soros, said in August the group does "not support or fund violent protests," and also called the threats of prosecution "outrageous."

Trump on Wednesday indicated he would pursue investigations into political opponents in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and Trump ally.

"My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity, and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it," he said in a video statement.