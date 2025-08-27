Trump: Hit Soros With RICO Charges for 'Support' of Protests

Going beyond allegations of sowing discord in America and funding Democrats, President Donald Trump is now calling for billionaire George Soros and his liberal financier network, led by his "radical left son," to face federal racketeering charges.

"George Soros, and his wonderful radical left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of violent protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America," Trump wrote Wednesday morning on Truth Social. "We're not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to 'BREATHE,' and be FREE.

"Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our country! That includes his crazy West Coast friends.

"Be careful, we're watching you! Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump's comments mark his latest linking Soros and progressive activists to unrest in U.S. cities.

"It's just been found that the Democrats are buying protesters in order to fight my attack on crime," Trump posted earlier this month on Truth Social. "These are criminals who support crime. They are unelectable!"

This time, he invoked the federal RICO statute — a law to prosecute organized crime — as part of his long-running campaign to frame Sorors' Democrat financiers network as orchestrators of sowing discord in America.

That latter phrase is the one Democrats used to spread now-debunked Russian collusion allegations against the 2016 Trump campaign.

Republicans have frequently targeted Soros, a Hungarian-American billionaire, for his extensive funding of progressive causes and candidates, particularly local prosecutors who favor criminal justice reform. Soros and his family foundation have dismissed GOP attacks as conspiratorial and dangerous under the guise of antisemitism claims.

The post comes as Trump intensifies his law-and-order messaging ahead of the 2026 midterms, casting Democrats as sympathetic to unrest while portraying himself as the only leader capable of restoring order. Similar attacks on Soros have become rallying points for conservative media and Trump allies, who accuse the billionaire of funding movements like Black Lives Matter and bail funds for left-leaning demonstrators.

Soros, now 94, has largely stepped back from day-to-day operations of his Open Society Foundations, passing leadership to his son, Alex Soros. The group has vowed to continue its funding for global democracy and human rights projects despite growing scrutiny from Trump and Republican leaders.