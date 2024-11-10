WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rick scott | senate | majority leader | mitch mcconnell | john cornyn | john thune | vote

Sen. Rick Scott: Senate Leadership Needs 'Deal Guy'

By    |   Sunday, 10 November 2024 04:13 PM EST

Sen. Rick Scott, who is in a three-way race to succeed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on Sunday called himself a "deal guy" who can bring people together in the chamber to pass legislation.

"We've got to get, for a lot of things, 60 votes in the Senate, so we've got to have somebody that's going to sit down with Democrats and say, How do we balance a budget? How do we do these things?" the Florida Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "That's all I've done. I'm a deal guy. That's what I did all my life."

He also touted his business expertise: "I built businesses all my life. I built the largest hospital company. I built a variety of manufacturing companies."

And as he has also been a governor, Scott said he "ran the state of Florida."

Scott is vying against Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. John Thune, S.D., for the job McConnell, R-Ky., has held since 2007.

He has been endorsed by GOP Sens, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Marco Rubio of Florida.

Scott is also widely seen as the closest ally to President-elect Donald Trump, which Hagerty pointed out while endorsing him Saturday.

"Any leader of this new majority must be able to work hand-in-hand with President Trump to advance his America First agenda," Hagerty posted on X. "That's why I want to see a Senate Majority Leader who can join me in embracing the Trump agenda, which will unify Senate Republicans. On Wednesday, I will be voting for Rick Scott."

Scott also mentioned his alignment with Trump, saying that "Washington ought to represent the Republican voters around the country."

"We have a mandate for change," said the Florida senator. "Who is going to represent all the Republican voters? I ran [against McConnell] two years ago because I knew we needed to make a change in the Senate.

"I've talked to my colleagues, I think everybody realizes we need to make a change. So the question is going to be, Who is going to make sure we get those things done?"

The secret ballot vote is scheduled for Wednesday. Incoming GOP Sens.-elect Bernie Moreno of Ohio, Tim Sheehy of Montana, and Jim Justice of West Virginia will be participating in the vote.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Rick Scott, who is in a three-way race to succeed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on Sunday called himself a "deal guy" who can bring people together in the chamber to pass legislation.
rick scott, senate, majority leader, mitch mcconnell, john cornyn, john thune, vote
386
2024-13-10
Sunday, 10 November 2024 04:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved