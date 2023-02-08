Sen. Rick Scott Says 'Biden Should Resign' in New Ad

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott's campaign this week released an attack ad calling on President Joe Biden to resign and accusing him of having "cheated on his taxes."

The ad, which is running in Scott's home state starting on Wednesday, begins by claiming that Biden slashed Medicare funding by $280 billion and he intends to hire thousands of additional IRS personnel.

Scott says in the ad: "But what you don't know is that Joe Biden also cheated on his taxes and got away with it. Biden improperly used a loophole to dodge half a million dollars in taxes that should have gone to Medicare. Now that Biden has ripped off Medicare for half a million dollars, he wants to close the loophole and raise your taxes."

He adds, "Biden should resign."

The ad comes after Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that some Republicans want to end federal programs like Social Security and Medicare, a possible reference to Scott's plan that would require federal programs be renewed every five years.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News that "Senator Scott's ad only cements that congressional Republicans are targeting Medicare."

The spokesman, Andrew Bates, added that "Repealing the AARP-backed Inflation Reduction Act, as Scott's now calling for, would impose the biggest cut to Medicare benefits in decades. Every time Rick Scott opens his mouth, he proves the President's point. The man who got rich overseeing the biggest Medicare fraud in history is protesting too much — again."