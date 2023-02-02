Sen. Rick Scott Slams McConnell for Booting Him Off Commerce Panel

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Thursday that he doesn't believe Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to boot him off the Commerce Committee "made any sense."

Joining "CNN This Morning," Scott suggested his failed bid at the Senate Republican leadership spot against the veteran Kentucky senator in November factored into the move.

"He didn't like that I opposed him because I believe we have to have ideas – fight over ideas. And so, he took [Sen.] Mike Lee [R-Utah] and I off the committee," Scott claimed.

Scott alluded to substantial disagreements between the two even before the current term's leadership election. Notably, the senator claimed McConnell "completely opposed" him forwarding the Rescue America platform last year.

The 12-point initiative Scott unveiled in early 2022 sought to establish term limits for federally elected officials, end the Department of Education, ramp up police funding, secure the southern border, and institute sweeping reforms to the tax code.

"I believe that everybody up here – this is not a Republican-Democrat issue – we all ought to be putting out our ideas and fight over ideas up here," he insisted.

Scott proceeded to cite his experience as former chief executive of the health care giant Columbia/HCA and his two terms governing Florida as ample qualification for the panel.

One Republican aide told The Hill that Scott's placement on the Senate Armed Services and Homeland Security committees was a likely reason for his absence on Commerce.

In addition, a GOP senator informed the outlet that McConnell was upset over a nationwide advertising campaign launched by Scott this month that highlighted his previous attempt to oust him.