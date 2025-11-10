GOP Lawmakers Slam Those Who Got Paid During Shutdown

With the record-breaking shutdown set to end, Republican lawmakers are angry that bills to withhold congressional pay during a shutdown failed to pass.

"Democrats just caused the longest shutdown in our nation's history and proved they're willing to deprive millions of hardworking Americans of their paychecks — members of our military, federal law enforcement, FAA [Federal Aviation Administration], Capitol Police — all while cashing their own paychecks," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told the New York Post.

"And Dems have already said they're willing to do it again," he added.

Lawmakers are required to be paid during a shutdown while Capitol Police officers and air traffic controllers have been forced to work.

A bill proposed by Scott, the No Budget, No Pay Act, would require both houses of Congress to approve a budget resolution and pass all regular appropriation bills before they get paid. The bill remains stuck in committee.

"Our military and federal employees shouldn't be punished because Congress can't do its job," Scott said.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., proposed a bill to pause paychecks for lawmakers during the shutdown, but it was blocked by Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Patty Murray, D-Wash.

"It's called shared sacrifice. It's called leadership," Kennedy said in a TV interview. "We were getting paid, but our staff wasn't."

Kennedy's No Shutdown Paychecks to Politicians Act would force lawmakers to go without pay for every day that the government is shut down, and his Withhold Member Pay During Shutdowns Act would withhold paychecks in escrow until after the November 2026 elections, the Post said.

According to ABC News, at least 55 of the 100 U.S. senators are either not taking their paychecks during the shutdown or are donating their salaries for that period.

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., said she was donating her salary to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, while Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said she was donating her salary to Meals on Wheels.

But Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., told NBC News he could not go without a paycheck.

"I'm not wealthy, and I have three kids. I would basically be missing, you know, mortgage payments, rent payments, child support," Gallego said.

"So, it's not feasible."